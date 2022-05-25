The major  indices  are all trading to new session highs led by the NASDAQ index which move up 1.3%. With the gains day, all the major indices are now in positive territory for the week. The S&P and Nasdaq are on a 7 week losing streak. The Dow is on a 8 week losing streak.

The  NASDAQ  index was lower on the week coming into today's trading. The close from Friday came in at 11354.62. The price is currently above that level at 11389.70.

Nvidia will announce earnings after the close and the earnings could be a key barometer for the last two days of the week.

Of note technically, the S&P index is approaching its 100 hour moving average at 3991.63. The current price is trading at 3975.25. Last week, the high price for the week stalled right near the moving average level and moved to the downside.

S&P
S&P is approaching its 100 hour moving average

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 192.81 points or 0.60% at 32121.44
  • S&P index up 31 points or 0.79% 3972.49
  • NASDAQ index up 125.25 points or 1.11% 11389.70