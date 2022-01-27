The major US stock indices are all opening higher and all are up about 1% in early US trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 371 points or 1.09% at 34539

S&P index up 53.5 points or 1.24% at 4403.80

NASDAQ index up 152 points or 1.12% 13694

Russell 2000 up 22.45 points or 1.14% 1998.83

For the broader S&P index, yesterday the price moved back above its 200 day moving average at 4434.21, but failed on that break above and close lower. A move back above that moving average is needed to increase the bullish bias (or at least tilt the buyers more in a favorable position). The 100 day moving average is up at 4569.09 and would also need to be broken if the buyers are to take back more control.

S&P index is still below the 200 day moving average