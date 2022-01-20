The US major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. It is called back most of the declines from yesterday and trades up 1%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 144 points or 0.41% at 35178.72

S&P index up 24 points or 0.52% at 4556

NASDAQ index up 153 points or 1.07% at 14493

Russell 2000 up 13.15 points or 0.64% at 2075.84

Technically, the NASDAQ index moved close to the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March 2021 low at 14304.64. The price yesterday closed at 14340 and traded to a low of 14331.

NASDAQ index tested the 50% midpoint yesterday

In other markets as US trading gets underway:"

Spot gold is trading up $3.65 or 0.21% at $1844.20

Spot silver is up $0.34 or 1.42% at $24.47

The price of bitcoin is trading back above 42,000 at $42,747

10 year yield is at 1.831%

WTI crude oil (February) is trading $86.71 down -0.29%. The March contract is trading at $85.57. That's down $0.25 on the day