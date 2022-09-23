The major US indices are opening lower, but off the pre-market lows as yields in the US come off after reaching 3.829% in the 10 year (now at 3.703%), and 4.268% in the 2 year (now at 4.137%). The Fed is targeting 4.4% for the end of year level.

The stocks have seen some rebound as a result, but is still lower at the opening bell.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

  • Dow is down -330.14 points or -1.10% at 29746.55.
  • S&P is down -47.36 points or -1.26% at 3710.64
  • Nasdaq is down -135.4 points or -1.22% 10931.40
  • Russell 2000 is down -27.96 points or -1.62% 1694.35

The NASDAQ index closed below its 200 week moving average. That moving average currently comes in at 11095.38. Closing below the level would be more bearish from a longer term prospective. Staying below would keep the bearish bias intact. On the downside the June low reached 10565.14.

NASDAQ looking to close below its 200 week moving average

The Dow industrial average is looking to break its 200 week moving average at 29752.87. The current level is at 29739. The index is also testing its June lows at 29653.29.

Dow tests its 200 week moving average/June low

Looking at other markets: