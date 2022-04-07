The major US indices are opening lower. The  NASDAQ  index and S&P indices gave up premarket gains and opened lower. However the NASDAQ is working its way back above the unchanged level in early trading.

The major indices are working on a two day losing streak. Over that time, the S&P and NASDAQ fell -2.2% and 4.4% respectively.

A snapshot of the market four minutes into the open currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average down -160 points or -0.46% at 34336.48
  • S&P index down 4.54 points or -0.10% at 4476.62
  • NASDAQ index up 23 points or 0.17% 13912.62
  • Russell 2000 up 2.66 points or 0.13% at 2019.60

The S&P index fell and closed back below its 200 day moving average yesterday at 4491.61 currently. Stay below that moving average keeps the bias more to the downside. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March low comes in at 4437.65. That would be the next downside target on the daily chart.

S&P
S&P index closed below its 200 day moving average yesterday

In other markets....

  • Spot gold is trading up to dollars and $0.49 or 0.13% at $1929.22
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $1.12 at $97.35
  • Bitcoin is trading at $43,517.97

In the US debt market, yields are mixed and the yield curve steeper as the Fed will start balance sheet run off at the next meeting:

  • 2 year 2.455%, -2.1 basis points
  • 5 year 2.694%, +1.0 basis points
  • 10 year 2.647%, +4.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.693%, +6.4 basis points
  • 2– 10 year spread, +19 basis points