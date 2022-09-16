Not long ago, bad news was good news for stocks as traders thought the Fed would be able to engineer a soft landing, bring inflation down while growth maintained steady.

Now bad news is bad news as the Fed is intent on raising rates to slow growth and kick up unemployment, threatening to push into a hard landing. The FedEx news overnight added to the worries as it is a barometer for the global economy.

A snapshot of the major indices are showing:

Dow industrial average is down to 394 points or -1.28% at 30566.87

S&P index is down -52.3 points or -1.34% at 3849.04

NASDAQ index is down -193.93 points or -1.68% at 11358.43

Russell 2000 is down -31.46 points or -1.72% 1793.77

Looking at the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index, the price gapped below the swing low from September 6 at 11471.50, and trades at the lowest level since July 18 where it bottomed at 11322.84. That is the next target on the downside.

The low price for the year reached 10565.14 back on June 16.

NASDAQ index gapped below last week's low at the open

Looking at the US debt market:

2 year yield 3.909%, +4.2 basis points

5 year yield 3.663%, -0.6 basis points

10 year yield 3.463%, +1.0 basis .

30 year 3.515, +3.7 basis points

A snapshot of the forex market has the JPY remaining as the strongest of the major currencies. The USD is behind it with gains vs. all the majors with the exception of the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term. The GBP remains the weakest as retail sales disappointed with morning. The CAD is weaker as well as the USDCAD broke to the highest level since November 2020 yesterday (lower CAD), and has continued that run today.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies