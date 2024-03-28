The USDCAD is keeping the ups and downs going today which is the pattern for the week as well.

At the highs today, the price moved into a swing area between 1.3605 and 1.36269.

After rotating lower, the last few bars on the 4-hour chart below have seen the price return to another swing area between 1.35260 1.35428. Support is holding against the high of that swing area.

At some point, the price would need to get outside of the ups and downs to give you the buyers more comfort and control or the sellers more comfort and control. In between and the buyers and sellers are battling it out.