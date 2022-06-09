USDCAD moves through 38.2% and 200 day MA

The run to the upside in the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has now moved through the next key upside target. That target included the 200 day moving average at 1.2659, and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 25 high at 1.26571. Getting above those levels increase the bullish bias. They also represent close risk intraday for the pair.

Recall from last week, the price trade above and below the 200 day moving average on May 30, May 31, June 1, and June 2 before breaking to the downside. The high price during that consolidation took the price up to 1.2686. That level is the next upside target on further momentum. Above that, and the 100 day moving average (higher blue line) and 50% retracement would be targeted at the nice round number of 1.2700.

The move higher in the USDCAD got its shove after the Bank of Canada warned of housing risks. They commented that mortgage payments could go up by 45% by 2025/2026.