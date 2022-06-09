USDCAD breaks above 200H MA for the 1st time since May 27

The BOC is just out with a comment that mortgage payments may be going up 45% by 2025 to 2026. Ouch. That is a significant jump to budget for, and highlights the other side of the mountain. Canada housing has seen a tremendous price surge and that is coming to a screeching halt as rates push higher.

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. is extending to a new session high (lower loonie) and in the process is inching back above its 200 hour moving average at 1.26019. The current price trades at 1.26032. The price has not traded above its 200 hour moving average since May 26. Getting and staying above the 200 hour moving average should see increase momentum.

Today's move to the upside is also breaking a string of 10 consecutive days of a lower lows. Yesterday's low came in at 1.25166. Today's low is at 1.2549. The price has moved down 8 of the last 11 trading days. Today would make 8 down and 4 up.

The next target comes in at 1.26177. That is the high price for the week (the high price from Tuesday's trade. The area between 1.26177 and 1.26263 is a another target area to get to and through. Move above that and traders will start to target the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 25 high at 1.2657. That is also near the 200 day moving average at 1.2658. Sellers should respect the 200 day moving average on the 1st test, with a stop on a break above.

On the downside, a failure above the 200 hour moving average would have traders looking back toward 1.25796. That was a swing high earlier today.