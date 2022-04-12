USDCAD trades back below its 200 day moving average

The USDCAD has seen a move to the downside as US yields fall, stock prices rise and "risk on" sentiment flows are more dominant. All those things helped to strengthen the CAD (and weaken the USD).

The fall in the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term (higher CAD) comes after a rise yesterday that saw the price of the USDCAD extend back above its 200 day moving average at 1.26212 (see green overlay line on the hourly chart above).

The price high today moved up to test its 50% midpoint level at 1.26511 and a swing area between 1.2645 to 1.26566. The high price briefly moved above that swing area but rotated back to the downside ahead of the CPI data. The relief from that data pushed the price back below the 200 day moving average (at 1.2621).

On the move to the downside, the USDCAD price did find some support buying against/near the rising 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). That moving average currently comes in at 1.25871. The low price on a momentum move lower reached 1.2581 before bouncing back higher. The current price trades above and below the 1.2600 level - between the 200 day moving average above and the 100 hour moving average below.

With the buyers coming in near the 100 hour moving average, and sellers pushing below the 200 day moving average, the pair has defined the extremes for traders to lean against in the short term and define the risk/bias sentiment.

A move back above the 200 day moving average is needed to give the buyers more control.

Conversely a move below the 100 hour moving average below would be needed to give the sellers more control.

In between and traders can play the range between support and resistance with stops on a break.