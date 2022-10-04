USDCAD is testing the swing area.

As the price of oil moves higher, the price of the USDCAD is moving lower (higher CAD). In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is moving lower (higher CAD). Crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term is trading at $86..46. That is up 3.41%. The low price on September 26 reached $76.23. The high price today reached $86.95. That is a move of 14% or $10.72 from the low to high.

OPEC will be meeting tomorrow with chatter of a cut in production of 1 – 2 million barrels per day to counteract the demand destruction.

Looking at the hourly chart of the USDCAD, the pair move down in the Asian session only to rebound into the North American open. At the session highs, the pair tested its 200 hour moving average at 1.3658 and also a swing area between 1.3637 and 1.3666. The high price reached 1.36637 before rotating back to the downside of the last 3-4 hours.

The low has just reached 1.35524. That takes the price into a consolidation swing area from the trend move to the upside between 1.3543 and 1.3557. A move below that level will have traders targeting the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September low to the end of September high. That level comes in at 1.34992 (call it 1.3500).

What is a risk level now?

The earlier session low near 1.3567 to 1.3570 is close risk. Alternatively, the swing low from September 29 at 1.3597 (call it 1.3600) is a more conservative stop level if you think the break below the hourly moving averages should give sellers more ammunition to the downside.