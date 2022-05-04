USDCAD remains above its 200 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has seen down and up price action today in a narrow trading range (around 49 pips). The high price reached during the last hourly bar, extended up into a swing area between 1.28467 to 1.2857. The price extended to 1.28526. The current price has moved back down to 1.2826 and in the process is also moved back below the 100 hour MA at 1.28325 (blue line in the chart above).

The low price today reached 1.2803. That was a above the rising 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). The current 200 hour moving average comes in at 1.28007. The price of the USDCAD is not traded below its 200 hour moving average since April 22. Moving below that moving average would tilt the bias more in the direction of the sellers (if the price can stay below the level).

Other downside targets would have traders looking toward 1.2776 (swing high from April 25 then swing low from April 27). Below that and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 21 low comes in at 1.27391. The low from last Friday reached 1.2718 another target followed by the 100 day moving average and 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 21 low near 1.2680 area.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the price high on Monday extended above the March high at 1.2900. The high price reached 1.2913, but could not sustain momentum and closed back below that old high.

Going forward, a move above the 1.2900 level on the daily chart (and then the high extreme at 1.2913) would have traders looking toward the swing highs from August 2021 and December 2021 between 1.2948 and 1.2963. Those were the highest levels going back to the beginning of December 2020. Getting outside of that ceiling would increase the bullish bias from a longer term perspective.

USDCAD on the daily chart