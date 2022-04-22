USDCAD races to the upside

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term today moved above its 200 hour MA (green line at 1.25904) in the Asian session, and in the process continued the trend move higher that was started yesterday.

The break higher above the 200 hour moving average (green line) saw some consolidation, but the price based against that MA before taking the next run higher to the 200 day MA at 1.26246.

After some up-and-down above and below THAT moving average, the price re-based once again and pushed toward the next target – the 100 day moving average at 1.26733. The high price from April 13 is also near that level at 1.26755.

Once again the USDCAD price action saw the pair trade above and below that moving average, but has subsequently moved higher and further away in the early North American session. The high price just traded up to a new high at 1.26943.

The 100 day moving average is now close support. Stay above is more bullish.

Drilling all the way down to five minute chart below, yesterday the the USDCAD bottomed near it's near converged 100 and 200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines) before breaking above, holding the level and starting the trend move to the upside (see lower end of the chart below).

In trading today, the low prices in the Asian session came down to re test the rising 100 bar moving average (solid blue line) before accelerating to the upside and running away from that moving average level.

The current 100 bar moving average comes in at 1.2658. The 38.2% retracement of the accelerated trend move to the upside today comes in at 1.26548.

A move below the 100 day moving average followed by a move below the two technical levels on the 5 minute chart (i.e. the 100 bar moving average and 38.2% retracement) are the minimum selling targets if the sellers are to start to take back even the smallest amount of control from the buyers.

Absent those moves, and the buyers remain in firm control.

USDCAD runs away from its 100 bar moving average on 5 minute