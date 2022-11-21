USDCAD moves higher on lower oil

The price of the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has seen a boost higher after the WSJ reported that OPEC was mulling a 500K increase in production at their December meeting. The price of crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term tumbled to a intraday low at $75.74 before a modest rebound. The price is at $76.18 currently.

The closing price for WTI crude oil on December 31, 2021 was at $75.35. The move lower today nearly completed the "up and down lap" for the year to that level. The high for the year reached $129.42 back in March. The price is down -39% from that high.

The closing price for WTI crude oil on December 31, 2021 was at $75.35. The move lower today nearly completed the "up and down lap" for the year to that level. The high for the year reached $129.42 back in March. The price is down -39% from that high.

The average gas price in the US according to AAA is $3.66. That is down from $5.01 (-27%). The price a year ago was at $3.41.

For the USDCAD, the price has seen a price move above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November high (at 1.380742) the low price reached on November 15 (at 1.3225). That 38.2% retracement level comes in at 1.34476 and represents close support for intraday traders. Stay above is more bullish from a technical perspective.

On the downside, if the 1.34476 level is broken, longer-term traders will look toward the 1.3407 area as a next key support target. The level represents a number different swing lows and highs going back to November 8 and 9th (see red numbered circles on the chart above).The high price from Friday stalled at that level . Today, after breaking above, traders formed a floor near that level before wandering higher in the European session.

On the topside, increased upside momentum would have traders looking toward a swing area between 1.3494 and 1.3510. The 50% retracement of the move down from the November high comes in at 1.35163 (see hourly chart above).