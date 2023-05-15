USDCAD finds support against cluster of moving averages

In an earlier post, I commented how the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term fell below a key swing area (old floor) between 1.3517 and 1.35266, and the 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term. I commented:

Technically if the price can stay below the 100-day moving average, that is the best-case scenario for the downside potential. Alternatively staying below 1.35266 (high of the old floor from April 21 through May 5), would keep the sellers in play.

The price did extend briefly above the 100-day moving average, but could not enter the swing area at the old floor (between 1.35175 and 1.35266). The sellers returned, pushing the price toward a cluster of MA targets to the downside including the:

200-hour moving average 1.2461

200-day moving average 1.24575

100-hour moving average 1.24514

The low price reached 1.24585 (between the 1.24514 to 1.2461 swing area), and has bounced higher. The current price trades at 1.34708

Overall the market has been trending to the downside today. However, the cluster of moving averages represents a tough nut to crack. It will take a move below each to increase the bearish bias.

On the top side watch 1.34905. That is a 50% midpoint of the range since the April 28 high. Get above that, and then traders would target the 100-day moving average 1.3511.

SUMMARY: With the cluster of moving averages holding support, buyers and sellers are more balanced. A battle will now take place between 1.34905 above, and 1.3451 below. Look for the next shove outside of those support and resistance levels to give traders clues to the next move.