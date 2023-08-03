The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term moved higher earlier in the day and in the process, was able to extend below the 50% midpoint of the move down from the May 2023 high. The midpoint level came in at 1.33729. The high price reached about 5 pips higher at 1.33774 before failing and rotating back to the downside.

The subsequent move lower has taken the price back to the Asian-Pacific session lows near 1.3333. That level also corresponds with the 38.2% retracement of the trend move higher from yesterday's low.

After a trend-like move like we saw yesterday, a correction needs to get below 38.2% retracement to confirm that sellers are taking back the minimum retracement control. Absent that, the buyers are still winning (and the sellers are not).

So watch 1.3333 for bias control in the short term. Staying above is more bullish. Move below is more bearish.