The subsequent move lower has taken the price back to the Asian-Pacific session lows near 1.3333. That level also corresponds with the 38.2% retracement of the trend move higher from yesterday's low.
After a trend-like move like we saw yesterday, a correction needs to get below 38.2% retracement to confirm that sellers are taking back the minimum retracement control. Absent that, the buyers are still winning (and the sellers are not).
So watch 1.3333 for bias control in the short term. Staying above is more bullish. Move below is more bearish.