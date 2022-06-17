USDCAD ticks to a new high for the year

The move to the upside for the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has continued today. The price is working on it's 7th up day in the last 8 days. In the process, the pair has moved up to test the swing high from May 12. That high reached 1.3076. The high price just ticked up to 1.3078. So technically, the USDCAD traded to its highest level since November 2020. It is a new high for the year of course.

Having said that, the price has move back to the downside currently trading at 1.30550 currently.

On the downside, there is a swing area ahead of the price extreme from May between 1.30368 and 1.30515 (see red numbered circles and yellow area). Move below 1.30368 (and stay below, and we should see some further downside selling as result of the failed break, and the failure to remain above the aforementioned lower swing area. The high price from Wednesday reached 1.29951 short of the 1.300 natural resistance level Resistance Level A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset's price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. Read this Term. That area would be the next downside target on further selling.

Looking at the weekly chart below, the move to the upside has taken the price above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the 2020 high. That level comes in at 1.30224. The price is also moved above its 200 week moving average at 1.30312. Those levels are also in play especially since it's a Friday. The price has not closed above its 200 week moving average week of October 25, 2020.

So watch those levels in the short-term as well. A move below could make it easier for a retest of the 1.2995 to 1.3000 area where another decision will be made by buyers and sellers.

For now, however, the market is on alert for a potential failed break, but sellers have work to do to wrestle control from the buyers.

USDCAD has moved above the 38.2%/200 week MA