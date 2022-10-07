USDCAD find support against its 200 hour moving average

The him USDCAD moved up to test the early European session high near 1.3761. The high price reached 1.3760 and rotated back to the downside.

Higher oil prices are helping to contribute to the loonie's strength (lower USDCAD). The current prices trading at $91.15. That's up about $2.67 on the day. The price of crude oil is trading at the highest level since August 31.

That move to the downside has now returned back to the 200 hour moving average at 1.3677. The low price just reached that level and found support buyers. The current price is trading at 1.37018 as I type.

So overall, resistance against old highs stalled the rally, while support against the 200 hour moving average stalled the fall. The levels now define the trading range for the pair with traders looking for the next break.