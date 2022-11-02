USDCAD trades to a new session high

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is trading to a new session high and in the process is testing its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.3644. The price is also entering into a swing area on the same chart between 1.3637 and 1.36748. The high on Monday extended above that level to 1.3684, but yesterday's moved to the upside stalled ahead of that extreme at 1.3668.

A move above the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart above, and the high of the extreme near 1.36748, should lead to a move toward the 1.3700 level where the falling 100 bar moving average is currently trading.

Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the last 3 trading days has seen the price move above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below).

On Monday and Tuesday, the breaks above the 200 hour moving average failed. The current run to the upside has extended above that moving average at 1.36251. That level will be a close risk level for traders now. A move below that level would have traders looking toward the 1.35998 level where the 100 hour moving average is found. Move below it, and that would help to tilt the bias more in the downward direction.

The USDCAD is extending above the 200H MA. Bullish.

Of course with the FOMC ahead, traders can choose to sit tight and wait for a break. On the topside move above 1.36748 should be bullish.

On the downside, falling below 1.3625 and then 1.3599 should open the downward direction for the pair.