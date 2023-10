The USDCAD is trading to a new session high. Lower crude oil prices today are helping to weaken the CAD in what is more of a USD lower day today. The price is training to the highest level since March 24.

Technically, the price is moving away from a high of a swing area at 1.3704. Staying above that level keeps the door open for a potential move toward the high price for 2023 up at 1.38614. There is a swing area near the high between 1.3807 and 1.38614..