The USDCHF has continued it's a 4 day slide after moving up to test a topside swing area between 0.9871 and 0.98908. The high price last week reached 0.98689 just below the low of that swing area.

USDCHF down for the 4th consecutive day

The price moved below its 100 day moving average on Friday's trade at 0.96913 and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August low to the September high at 0.96195.

Looking at the price action today, the pair moved below the 0.95449 level which was a swing low going back to May and near Friday's low as well. The next stop is the June swing low which came in at 0.94938 followed by the rising 200 day moving average at 0.94746.

As evident from the daily chart, there has been a lot of swing ups and then the swing downs. The patterns are somewhat unusual. Usually the market trends in the direction then consolidates. For the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term, the price action is trending in one direction and then reversing and trending in the other direction.

Drilling to the hourly chart, the pair stay below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August 11 low to the high from last week at 0.96194 (bearish.). The 61.8% retracement of the same move higher at 0.9560, and a swing area between 0.95373 and 0.95533 has been broken in the European/early US session. Stay below that area would keep the sellers firmly in control.

There are some swing lows going back to August 17 and August 18 between around the 0.9500 level. Below that is the rising 200 day moving average at 0.94745.

USDCHF moves away from the 50% midpoint