USDCHF held support at swing area

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term moved above the 100 day moving average earlier today, and a swing area between 0.96498 and 0.96604. The high price moved up to the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the July 14 high as 0.96883. Sellers stalled the rally, and the weaker than expected US data sent the pair running to the downside. The price decline fell back below the 100 day moving average. The failure above the 100 day MA, turned buyers to sellers.

The move lower took the price to a another swing area between 0.9591 and 0.96046 (see green numbered circles). The low price reached 0.96026 before bouncing back higher.

Going forward, holding that area on a dip (along with the rising 100 hour moving average currently at 0.95828), increases the area importance as a downside support target.

On the topside, the 100 day moving average will once again be as a target to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control. Conversely holding underneath that level would keep the bias tilt to the downside.