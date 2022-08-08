USDCHF rebounds toward 200 hour MA

In the morning video report, the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term was trading between the 100 and 200 hour MAs (blue and green lines - see VIDEO here).

The USD moved lower and so did the USDCHF. That took the price below the lower 200 hour MA and that momentum fell below a swing area near 0.9533 to 0.9537.

However, momentem stalled with the stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies. Read this Terms peak, and the price started to move back higher.

Now the pair is back up retesting the 200 hour MA and finding some trader lean against the MA level. That is not all that surprising. If the sellers are to stay in control, that level is one of the barometers that if held, would keep the sellers in control.

In contrast, if broken, the sellers may look to cover with the 100 hour MA above (blue line) at 0.95854 as the next target.

So key resistance being tested Can the seller keep a lid on the pair against the level or is the low in place and a further rotaion higher the path of least resistance?. What we know is risk can be defined and limited against the levels.