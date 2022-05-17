USDCHF down on the week. The pair is up 6 straight weeks

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term has been on a huge bullish run since the pair bottomed last during the week of March 27 at 0.91942.

Since then, the pair has ripped off 6 straight up weeks that has seen the pair move from a low 0.9194 to a high on Monday at 1.00637.

This week, as mentioned, the USDCHF pair did make a new cycle high yesterday, but closed lower. Today the pair is down again.

The USDCHF is actually on a 3 day losing streak with modest declines on Friday and again yesterday, but a bigger downside move lower today.

Buyers are giving up on the failure to new highs yesterday, and the move back below the close from last week at 1.0018 (lower week for the 1st time after 6 weeks of gains).

PS the close at 1.0018 was between a swing area going back to 2019 (see red numbered circles and yellow area on the weekly chart above) between 1.00137 and 1.00270. Bearish.

Is there a closer risk level with the price trading down at 0.9926 currently?

Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the price action today started to "kick the can" to the downside with more momentum. With the move, some key technical levels were broken.

The early catalyst was a break below the 100 hour MA (blue line currently at 0.9996). The pair then tested a swing area between 0.9961 and 0.9974, before taking another step lower that took the price below the 200 hour MA (green line) currently at 0.99484.

Breaking the 200 hour MA is a key break.

The price of the USDCHF has not traded below its 200 hour moving average since April 12 (see green line in the chart below). As a result, the break of that moving average is a key tilt in favor of the sellers at least in short-term. That bearish bias will remain as long as the price can stay below the 200 hour moving average (no failures!). It is the close risk now for sellers.

On more downside momentum, the 50% midpoint of the last trend move higher cuts across at 0.98862. That level also corresponds with swing highs from May 5 and May 6. Get below that level, and there is room for more downside probing.

SUMMARY: Sellers are making a play in the USDCHF pair.

The price is down 3 days in a row.

The price is lower for the first time after 6 weeks to the upside.

The price is below the 100 and 200 hour MA for the first time since April 12th over 1 months ago.

All those reasons give the sellers the control in the short term. Can they keep control by staying below the 200 hour MA. That is the close risk now for the sellers.

USDCHF moves below 200 hour MA. First time since April 12