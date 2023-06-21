USDCHF stalls at the 200 hour MA on rise today. Key resistance target above today.
USDCHF between the 100 and 200 hour MAs
The USDCHF
USD/CHF
The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency,
Read this Term moved up to test it 200-hour moving average
Moving average
A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot
Read this Term in trading today near the 0.8997 level and found willing sellers. Also near the area is a 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 31 high. That level comes in at 0.8995. The natural resistance at 0.9000 has the area between 0.8995 and 0.9000 as a key target area to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control in this currency pair.
