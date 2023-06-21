The USDCHF moved up to test it 200-hour moving average in trading today near the 0.8997 level and found willing sellers. Also near the area is a 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 31 high. That level comes in at 0.8995. The natural resistance at 0.9000 has the area between 0.8995 and 0.9000 as a key target area to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control in this currency pair.