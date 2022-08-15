USDCHF ticks to a new high. What next?

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term is ticking above the earlier high for the day at 0.9468 and the swing low going back to August 2 at the same level. The price just reached 0.94709.

The 38.2% of the move down from the August 5th came in at 0.9478.

Getting back above each of these levels are small indications that the buyers are winning some of the battles now.

Now if the price is to go higher, there are still some work to be done.Looking at the hourly chart:

The 50% of the move down from the August 5 high comes in at 0.95107

The 200 hour MA is at the same level at 0.95107

The swing low from August 9 is also near that same 0.95107 level

The 200 hour MA is moving lower, but having all those levels near the same level increases the levels importance for both buyers and sellers. For buyers it would would need to be broken IF the buyers are to take more control. For sellers, thay want to see the level hold resistance and rotate back to the downside.

First things first, however, getting and staying above the 38.2% and the low from August 2 is the first more bullish step.. There is some slowing of the upside near those levels.