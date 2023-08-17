Some people may look at the price action in the USDCHF and be turned off by the choppy up and down price action. Others may look at the volatility and see an opportunity (at some point, the price is going to break and run).

In the video, I speak to the technical dynamics of the up-and-down price action seen over the last 3 or so trading weeks and outline a key area where buyers need to hold support if they are to hold control. That area comes near the near converged 100 and 200 bar moving averages on the 4-hour chart near 0.8740.