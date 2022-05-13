USDCHF is up for the 6th consecutive week

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term is on track for the 6th straight week of solid gains as the week comes to close.

Since the last bottom when the USDCHF bottomed at 0.91942 during the week of March 27, the prices has moved up 853 pips to the high reached yesterday and today near 1.00486.

In extending higher, the USDCHF price moved above a swing area between 1.00137 and 1.0027. The current price is trading above both those levels at 1.0032.

Stay above the 1.0027 level is the most bullish bias for the pair off of the weekly chart. Of course the 1.0000 parity level is also a close support level Support Level A trading support or support level represents a given price that acts as a temporary barrier for an asset. In particular, this level ensures an asset's price will not fall below it or will encounter difficulty in doing so.All assets can utilize supports, be it forex, equities, commodities, etc. A given asset's support level is created by buyers that enter the market whenever the asset falls to a lower price. Basic support levels can be calculated and charted by identifying the lowest lows for a time period being considered. This can occur over any period, be it daily, hourly, etc.A support line can be either flat or skewed up or down relative to the overall price trend. Looking deeper, other technical indicators and charting techniques can be used to identify more advanced versions of support.Support levels differ from resistance, which illustrate the opposite direction of price movements.Understanding Support LevelsWhen the price of an asset falls towards a defined support level, the asset can either hold at this level or fall further. In this case, additional supports must be identified to compensate for a breach or decline.Support levels in many assets can be created by limit orders or simply the market action of traders and investors.Traders can rely on support levels to plan either entry and exit points for trades, as well as crafting more detailed trading strategies. For example, if the price action on a chart falls below a support level, it is seen as an opportunity to buy or take a short position. Additionally, if this breach of the support level occurs during uptrend, it may possibly be a sign of a reversal and strength. Read this Term that would keep the buyers satisfied, while keeping the sellers nervous.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, a move back below the parity level would have traders looking toward what was a ceiling established from Monday and Thursday (see red numbered circles in the chart below).

That ceiling area came between 0.99613 and 0.9974. Also near that level is the rising 100 hour moving average which cuts across at 0.99617. The combination increases the areas importance going forward.

With parity a key natural support level, the ceiling from earlier this week down to 0.99613, and the rising 100 hour moving average at 0.99617, those 3 levels would need to be broken to give sellers more control and potentially define a high. Absent that, and the buyers remain in control and the trend remains to the upside.

USDCHF broke above the ceiling from M-Th yesterday