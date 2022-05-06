USDJPY trades up and down

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. is seeing up and down price action today. Nevertheless, the price is higher (although it's trading nearer lows for the day). The price has also been able to stay above its 100 hour moving average today at 130.023. The high price reached the highest level since April 29 at 130.80. The low price was at 130.10.

Technically, it would take a move back below the 100 hour moving average at 130.023 in the USDJPY to tilt the bias more to the downside. If that level can be broken, a move below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) at 129.62 (and rising) would help confirm the high is in place at least for now.

On Wednesday and again on Thursday, the price moved below that 200 hour moving average but could not sustain downside momentum. The 200 hour moving average today is near the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 27 low at 1.29597.

Having said that, unless the price can get below those levels starting with the 100 hour moving average, the technical bias in the USDJPY still remains in the favor of the buyers. Moving back above 130.544 and then the high price today at 130.80 would increase the bullish bias and have traders looking toward the cycle high from last week's trading at 131.246 (and a 20 year high).

Today, much will depend on Fed comments and price action in the US debt and equity markets. Yesterday the US yields moved higher helping to support the USDJPY, after the sharp decline on Wednesday after the FOMC decision. Yields have started to give up their gains and trade near the lows. The 10 year is now at 3.067%, unchanged on the day. The 2 year yield is down -7.1 basis points at 2.651%.

The stock market declines are starting to lean toward a flight into the safety of the US yields. Stock declines may also start to impact the economy.

