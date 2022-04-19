USDJPY has been up 12 consecutive days

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. continues its run to the upside. The pair is on day 12 of a strong higher prices/closes. The last down day was back on March 31. The price bottomed at 121.27 on that day. The high price today reached 128.45. That's a gain of 718 pips.

Moreover, that move is just the last trend leg to the upside. Since a swing low from February 24 at 114.40, the move has been 1405 pips. If you were to go back even further. The low for the year back on January 6 was at 102.586 or 2586 pips from the low of the year to the high of the year.

Looking at the daily chart above, the one correction in the recent surge to the upside saw the pair remain above its 38.2% retracement (the 30.2% retracement came in at 121.008 while the low price reached 121.271). That kept the buyers in firm control from the longer term perspective.

The current move to the upside over the last 13 days has the 38.2% down at 125.708. For longer term bulls, it would take a move below that level to give the sellers "some" control from a longer term perspective. Even so, that would just be the minimum correction of the last move higher.

Trends are fast, directional and tend to go farther than what traders expect. That is certainly the case with the USDJPY.

Drilling all the way down to the 5 minute chart, in a post late yesterday, I commented how the sellers tried to push the price below the 100/200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below). As a result of the failed attempt to the downside, the price started to trade more to the upside.

Of note today in the early Asian session is the corrective move to the downside stalled right at the 100 bar moving average (blue line). Buyers leaned against the level and pushed the price back to the upside. The price also corrected in the early European session down toward the 100 bar moving average only to find buyers once again. That kept the short term intraday bias firmly in the direction of the buyers

More recently, the price did dip below the 100 bar moving average, but that break failed. The price is now trading to a new session highs as I type as shorts were forced to cover once again. The price is running again with the price now up to 128.737. Shorts continue to get squeezed.

It would take a move back below the rising 100 bar moving average (and stay below) to give the sellers some hope and comfort. Absent that, and the sellers are not winning.

It's all about control. It's all about winning. The technicals I use define the winners and losers and the bias. The buyers are winning.

USDJPY on the five minute chart

Stocks have started to move lower in premarket trading with the NASDAQ now down around 47 points. The 30 year yield is back up testing 3%.