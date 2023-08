The USDJPY is extending to the upside and in the process is moving above its 100-hour MA at 142.611. The price of the USDJPY yesterday moved above that moving average on two separate occasions and moved back below the MA shortly there after.

The current price is trading at 142.769.

The 100 hour moving average is now a close risk level for buyers looking for more upside. Staying above is more bullish.