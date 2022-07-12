USDJPY falls back below 137.00 and looks toward 100H MA

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved to the highest level in the recent run higher yesterday, breaking above the June high near 137.00. The high price yesterday reached 137.747 before backing off into the close. Nevertheless the prices was up sharply yesterday rising from the closing level on Friday at 136.04. The close price yesterday was at 137.41.

In trading today, the price in the early Asian session moved back down toward the 137.00 level reaching a low of 137.02. After a bounce back up toward the close from yesterday (and above it) to 137.52, the rotation back to the downside resumed.

Momentum increased on the break of the 137.00 level (a win for the sellers).

The price has now been down for 9 consecutive hourly bars and has seen the price move down from 137.52 to the low in the current hourly bar at 136.46. It also is approaching its rising 100 hour moving average 136.369. A move below the 100 hour moving average would give the sellers more confidence. However, there should be risk focused buyers near the MA on the first test, with stops on a break below. Fall below, and the 200 hour moving average 135.979 would be targeted.

With the failure to sustain momentum above 137.00. That level now becomes resistance once again. Ahead of that watch the 136.70 level which was near the swing highs going back to June 21 and June 22.

Lower yields are helping to weaken the dollar and the USDJPY today. However, the tighten by the FOMC and the continued stimulation by the Bank of Japan are a fundamental headwind for sellers. Nevertheless, the technical levels will help to tell the story, and corrections can gather momentum especially after failed break's, along with overbought markets.