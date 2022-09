The USDJPY stalled yesterday and into today against the 145.00 ceiling. Coming into the NY session the price was nearer that high but with the dollar selling has seen a drift back down toward the 100/200 hour MA target. Profit takers/dip buyers leaned on the first look so far. WIll that level hold or will it be broken? That is the next trade that traders are pondering.

