The USDJPY is moving to new lows for the month

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has been consolidating in an up and down range since April 27. The high on that day reached 131.246. On Monday, a new high was reached at 131.342, but could not sustain momentum despite the break.

The price of the USDJPY has been inching lower this week and fell harder today.

Looking at the daily chart above, the 38.2% of the last run higher (from the March 31 low) comes in at 127.495 (call it 127.50). That is the next downside technical target for the pair. The low price today has reached 127.956. So there is room to roam until reaching that level.

Close risk from the daily chart would be at the old low for the month at 128.60 and then 129.40 (high from April 20 and the low from yesterday was near that level as well). The current price is at 128.207.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the pair has been trading above and below the 100/200 hour MA since the failed peak on Monday. Yesterday, there was a spike after the higher than expected CPI, but that high stalled near the swing high from last Friday and moved back down.

Today, the price fell below the 50% midpoint of the last move higher at 129.136. The low from last week at 128.615 has also been broken (with some up and down around that level - it is also the 61.8%). The last few hours has seen a move lower to a new intraday low at 127.956. The 128.615 to 128.738 is now a close risk area (see red numbered circles and lower yellow area in the chart below). Stay below keeps the sellers in firm control intraday.

USDJPY steps lower today and takes out lower targets

Helping the move to the downside in the USDJPY has been a contraction of the yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. spread between US and Japan yields.

Looking at the chart below the spread between 10 year yields between US and Japan, has now seen 4 straight days of declines since peaking at 294 pips on Monday. It is a modest move in comparison to the run higher from March that saw the yield spread widen from 153 pips to 294 pips, but it still is an influence.

The catalyst is the decline in US yields as it shows some sympathy to the stock declines that has the Nasdaq down over -30% from the all time high in November. That has money flowing into bonds on expectations of lower yields.

The problem is the Fed is in the mode that they erred and it is catch up time to reign in inflation. Yields are too low. They need to get to neutral and perhaps higher (Bullard has 5x50 bps for the rest of the year up to 3.5% from 1% currently). Goldman raised its 10 year target to 3.30% at year-end. That's the problem.

US 10 year yield - Japan 10 year yield is contracting