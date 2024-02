The USDJPY moved lower in the Asian session on Monday, Feb 19, but has since reversed and moved back to the highs.

The low corrective price did remain within a swing area that will be the barometer for the pair this week between 149.70 up to 150.158. That keeps the buyers in play and in control.

There is more work to do, but this video outlines what needs to be done to increase the bullish bias.