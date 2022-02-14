USDJPY
USDJPY falls back below 100 hour MA

The    USDJPY  has moved off highs on the Russian headline news.

Technically, the pair moved back below the 100 hour MA at 115.63 and looks toward the 200 hour MA at 115.303. The 38.2% of the move up from the January low is at 115.23 and the swing area cuts across from 115 to 115.11 (SEE green numbered circles).