USDJPY tests swing area on hourly chart

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term has move back above its 100 hour moving average at 129.91, and now looks toward the high from yesterday at 130.377 and the high from Monday at 130.491. Move above those levels and traders will start to talk about a retest of the 20 year high reached last week at 131.246.

Close risk will now be eyed at the 100 hour moving average at 129.915. A move back below that moving average would neutralize the bias a bit as the price trades back between the lower 200 hour moving average at 129.33 and the 100 hour moving average at 129.915.

Yesterday, the price fell below its 200 hour moving average for the 1st time since April 27. The move lower stalled near the 61.8% retracement of the last leg higher (from the April 27 low) and also a swing area near 128.66.

The sellers had their shot yesterday. The buyers today are squeezing back higher and toward resistance. Can the buying momentum get the price back above the 130.491 low (and stay above)? Or, will the resistance hold and the price break back below the 100 hour moving average?

Helping the run to the upside are that US yields are moving back to the upside after yesterday's declines. The 2 year is trading at 2.703% up 8.7 basis points. The 10 year it is at 3.0385% up 12.4 basis points on the day.

US stocks continue get hammered with the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index now down over 420 points or -3.25% at 12542. The S&P is down -95 points or -2.2% at 4205.50, while the Dow is down -634 points or -1.82%.

Crude oil is back above $110 trading at $110.12. That's up $2.25 on the day. The high price reached $111.37.