USDJPY
USDJPY moves above the 50% of the last leg lower

The USDJPY is moving to a new high. and in the process has reached the 50% of the last trend move lowerat 142.157.

The next target to the upside is the swing high from November 11 at 142.467. That was the corrective high off the lows from the CPI tumble on November 10 and into November 11. Move above that level and the buyers assume more control.

US yields area near unchanged in the 10 year and still lower in the 30 year. However, the 2 year is now up 3 basis points on the day at 4.5395%. The low reached 4.495% before rebounding.