USDJPY trade between its 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The USDJPY is moving up with the rise in yields, stronger stocks and overall dollar buying, but did run into some technical resistance which is balancing the move now..

Looking at the hourly chart, the price of the USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) in the Asian session and continue to hold support against that moving average level into the London morning session. That moving average currently comes in at 129.188.

The early North American session has seen a move to new session highs, and in the process the USDJPY price moved up to test its 200 hour moving average at 129.792 (green line in the chart above).

The price for the USDJPY reached 129.776 - just below that key 200 hour MA target - and backed off as traders leaned against technical level. The last time the price traded above the 200 hour moving average was back on May 11.

The current price is trading back down at 129.38. That is back below the 50% midpoint of the May trading range at 129.425.

What next?

With the 200 hour moving average defining upside resistance at 129.792, traders will eye the lower 100 hour moving average at 129.186 as support now.

In between sits the 50% midpoint 129.425. That could be an intraday barometer for buyers and sellers in the short-term.

On a break above the 200 hour moving average above, traders will eye the 130.00 level followed by a swing area between 130.49 and 130.553 (see blue numbered circles in the chart above)

Conversely on a break back below the 100 hour moving average, traders will look back down toward a swing area support between 128.63 and 128.738 (see red numbered circles).

Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the USDJPY pair is consolidating near the cycle highs (the high price may was the highest price in over 20 years for the USDJPY), but above the 38.2% retracement of the last trend move higher.

Last week, the low price for the week stalled right near that retracement level at 127.495.

Ultimately, if the sellers are to take more control, getting below the 38.2% retracement is the minimum retracement target to get to and through. So far that minimum has been reached but not breached which from a longer term prospective, keeps the sellers nervous and the buyers in control.

USDJPY on the daily chart