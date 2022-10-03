The USDJPY tested its 200 hour moving average and bounced

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term traded to a new session low in the current hourly bar and in the proces retested its 200 hour moving average currently at 144.11 (green line). The low price just reached 144.148. Buyers against the moving average have pushed the price back up to 144.326 currently.

The price last traded near the 200 hour moving average back on Friday, September 23 and last Monday, September 26. The price based against that moving average on Monday, September 26 and remained above since then. It would take a move below the 200 hour moving average followed by a break below 143.805 (swing lows near September 26 and September 28) to increase the bearish bias in the short term. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the post intervention on low from September 22 cuts across at 143.408 and would be another downside target that would need to be broken and stay broken to increase the bearish bias. PS That is also near the low price from September 26 increasing that level's importance.

What would be the risk for sellers looking for more downside?

Traders looking for more downside would not want to see the price move back above its 100 hour moving average at 144.613. A move back above would have traders looking once again toward the 145.000 level.