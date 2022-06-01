USDJPY up for the 3rd consecutive day

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has moved up for the 3rd day in a row. That move saw the price move from a Monday low of 126.82 up to a high today of 129.608 (278 pips). In the process the price has extended above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the May 9 high at 129.434. The price has dipped back below that level in early NY trading.

The pair has been supported by rising yields this week with the 10 year moving moving from about 2.709% (low on Friday) to 2.88% today, but the yield has started to dip in early NY trading (currently at 2.839%) and that is giving the USDJPY some stall.

Looking at the hourly chart of the USDJPY, the pair's move to the upside tested a swing target area between 129.633 and 129.787 (see red numbered circles on the chart above).. The high price today stalled just short of that level at 129.608. Traders were leaning. The current price is back down to 129.29.

As mentioned above, the price decline has also move back below the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the May high to the May low. That level comes in at 129.434. Traders who are looking for the rotation to the downside will now look to that retracement level as a close resistance level Resistance Level A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset’s price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. A trading resistance or resistance level reflects a given price that acts as a temporary ceiling for an asset. In its most basic form, this level pressures an asset’s price from rising above it, either acting as an outright barrier or exerting pressure in doing so.This pressure is due to a growing number of sellers who wish to sell at the particular price at a defined resistance level. Resistance levels can either be temporary constructs, longer-lasting ones, or purely psychological. As a result, several factors can control resistance levels or cause these to change over time. In terms of technical analysis, a simple resistance level can be calculated by drawing a line along the highest highs for the time period being considered. Resistance differs notably from support levels, which operate inversely. Understanding the Basics of Resistance LevelsResistance levels do not have to only be flat lines, but can also represent slanted pricing levels relative to trend lines. There are both simplistic and advanced ways to calculate resistance levels and doing so forms the foundation of technical analysis. Any asset trader can map out their strategies or place stop-loss orders in line with resistance levels. A resistance level equates to the price at which enough traders intend to sell the particular asset, thereby outnumbering the buyers in terms of volume.As soon as price reaches this potential resistance, the number of sellers increase, preventing price from increasing further. Resistance presents itself across all timeframes, generally speaking, the higher the timeframe, the stronger these levels manage to hold. Read this Term intraday.

Drilling to the 5 minutes chart below, the rise today was helped in the the Asian session when the price decline stalled right at the 100 bar moving average. Holding that level gave the buyers something to lean against, and they trended the price to the upside in response.

More recently on the correction lower, the same 100 bar moving average has been broken at 129.372. Below sits the 200 bar moving average at 129.133. A move below the 200 bar moving average would increase the short-term negative bias if the price can stay below that moving average level.

On the topside, stay below the 100 bar moving average at 129.37 (and the 61.8% retracement on the hourly chart at 129.43), would give intraday sellers some confidence. A move above and the sellers start to lose the faith is the buyers start to take back the intraday bias.

USDJPY falls below its 100 bar MA on 5-minute chart