The ECB hiked by 50 basis points, sending the EURUSD to key resistance near the 50% of the move down from the June 27 high. Get above is more bullish. The support is defined at 1.02198. The buyers have their shot. Will they connect?

The GBPUSD is also higher. The USDJPY is lower. What levels are in play for those currency pairs today?

EURUSD moves higher after 50 bp hike