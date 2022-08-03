A summary of the video today

  • The EURUSD remains stuck in the mud as it deals with up and down trading. The bias is tilted to the downside as the price remains below the 100 hour MA
  • The GBPUSD is having it's own battle as traders try to hold intraday resistance at the 100 hour MA with support below at the 200 hour MA and an upward trend line.
  • The USDJPY tested the 100 day MA yesterday and moved back above a swing level and broken 61.8% retracement level on the daily chart. The buyers are trying to take control
  • The USDCAD trades back between the 100 and 200 hour MA and awaits the next shove outside the MA borderlines. The breaks above the 200 hour MA are in jeopardy of failing once again.

