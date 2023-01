The USDJPY has seen a rotation lower in the first few hours of trading in the US session, and in the process, stayed below the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 132.70.

The price has also moved back below the 100/200 hour MAs at 132.20 tilting both the daily and the hourly more to the downside.

Can the price stay below those technical levels going forward, and keep the bearish bias?