What a day!

For the day, the S&P had its fifth-largest intraday reversal from a 52 week low. The low today was down -2.39%. That was a new 52 week low. At the close it was up 2.6%

For the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index it was the 4th largest reversal from a 52 week low.. At the low it fell -3.15%. The index is closing up 2.23%.

S&P and NASDAQ snapped 6 day losing streak

All Dow 30 stocks close higher. Best day since November 2020

All S&P 11 sectors close higher

The Dow industrial average range was 1507 points or around 5%

the NASDAQ index had a range of 608 points or about 5.70%

the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 827.87 points or 2.83% at 30038.71

S&P index rose 92.85 points or 2.60% at 3669.89

NASDAQ index rose 232.06 points or 2.23% at 10649.16

Russell 2000 rose 40.64 points or 2.41% at 1728.41

The S&P index from a technical perspective tested the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March 2020 low. That level came in at 3505.24. The low price today reached 3491.58. The price of the S&P also traded back below its 200 week moving average at 3599.73, but is closing back above that level at 3669.89.

S&P index tested its 50% retracement today and bounced