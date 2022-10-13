What a day!
For the day, the S&P had its fifth-largest intraday reversal from a 52 week low. The low today was down -2.39%. That was a new 52 week low. At the close it was up 2.6%
For the NASDAQ index it was the 4th largest reversal from a 52 week low.. At the low it fell -3.15%. The index is closing up 2.23%.
- S&P and NASDAQ snapped 6 day losing streak
- All Dow 30 stocks close higher. Best day since November 2020
- All S&P 11 sectors close higher
- The Dow industrial average range was 1507 points or around 5%
- the NASDAQ index had a range of 608 points or about 5.70%
the final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 827.87 points or 2.83% at 30038.71
- S&P index rose 92.85 points or 2.60% at 3669.89
- NASDAQ index rose 232.06 points or 2.23% at 10649.16
- Russell 2000 rose 40.64 points or 2.41% at 1728.41
The S&P index from a technical perspective tested the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March 2020 low. That level came in at 3505.24. The low price today reached 3491.58. The price of the S&P also traded back below its 200 week moving average at 3599.73, but is closing back above that level at 3669.89.