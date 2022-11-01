EURUSD moves up and down

There was a quick move lower in the USD. Looking at the 1 minute chart of the EURUSD , the price moved from around 0.9870 to 0.9909 in a minute or so and then fell back down and has since moved to a new low.

There was a comment from WH economic advisor Bernstein who said that Pres Biden endorsed the Fed's Policy to pivot. It was then qualified to mean in 2022 and not as a precursor of a pivot to come.

There were similar moves in all the major currencies which will just make for a weird bar in all the major shorter term charts.