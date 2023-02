The US jobs report was a "Wow" report with not much weakness. That brings a tighter Fed back in the picture.

The USD moved higher, the stocks moved lower but still closed higher on the week (at least the broader indices). The US yields moved higher as well erasing the earlier declines, but have some upside levels that still need to be broken.

So as we head into the new week, traders will be watching to see if the momentum can continue and the target levels are reached and breached.