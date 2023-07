WTI crude futures are selling at $75.63. That's up to $0.28 or 0.37%. The high price today reached $76.15. The low price was at $74.52.

Technically the price is settling near the middle of the 100 day moving average below at $73.67, and the 200 day moving average above it $77.22. The price has closed between those levels over the last 8 trading days.