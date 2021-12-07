The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $72.05. That is up $2.56 or 3.68% from the settled price yesterday at $69.49.

The high price today reached the $73.01. The low price extended to $69.65.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is closing above its 200 day moving average at $70.16, but below its 100 day moving average at $74.09. Those moving averages will be the barometers for the technicals going forward. Move above the 100 day moving average would be more bullish. Move below the 200 day moving average would be more bearish.

Crude oil settles between 100/200 day moving averages