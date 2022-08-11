The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling sharply higher on the day at $94.34. That's up $2.41 or 2.62% on the day.

The EIA its latest report raised its global oil demand forecasts.. There is a report that Shell had shut down several oilfields and pipelines in the US Gulf as a result of a leak.

The high price reached $95.05. The low price extended to $91.24.

Also higher today is natural gas which is up $0.65 or 7.95% $8.86. It traded as low as $7.54 on Monday. The price has been up for 3 consecutive days.

Natural gas futures are up for the 3rd consecutive day